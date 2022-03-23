Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 12.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.68% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $63,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after buying an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,945,000 after buying an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 661,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

