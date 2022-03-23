The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) to post $169.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.20 million and the lowest is $157.32 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $131.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $692.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.17 million to $728.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $660.12 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $181.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

RMR stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.04%.

The RMR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.