MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $624,628.51 and $49.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00075811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 429,962,507 coins and its circulating supply is 152,660,579 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

