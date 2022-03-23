Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.73). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NOVN opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.04.

In other Novan news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of Novan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,500. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter worth about $2,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 557.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

About Novan (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

