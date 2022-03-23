Pangolin (PNG) Market Cap Reaches $17.52 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.16 or 0.06993016 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,237.15 or 1.00220089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,068,984 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

