Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

