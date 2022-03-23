Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau BBA Securities

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $29,536,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $16,709,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,307 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth $12,892,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the period. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.