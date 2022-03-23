Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,954 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

