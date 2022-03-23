iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.16

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.16 and last traded at $110.32, with a volume of 3800574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

