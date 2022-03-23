Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 257,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 326.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.