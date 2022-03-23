Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

