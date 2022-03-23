First Internet Bancorp (INBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.