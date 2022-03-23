Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,959 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.76.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

