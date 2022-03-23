Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Shares Up 21.6%

Titan Logix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPCFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 21.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9,900% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

