Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

