Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

SXT opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

