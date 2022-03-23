Private Capital Group LLC Has $53,000 Position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVAL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 109,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

