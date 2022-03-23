CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
The company has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.06.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (TSE:PMTS)
Read More
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.