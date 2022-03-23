Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22.
Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emergent Capital (EMGCQ)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.