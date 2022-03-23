Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley increased their price target on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

