Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.03

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 2106100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)
