BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Shares Up 2%

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.52 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.38). Approximately 651,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,115,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.40 ($2.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £8,131.14 ($10,704.50).

About BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH)

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

