Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $214.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

