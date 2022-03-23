Callan Capital LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after acquiring an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $293.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.49. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

