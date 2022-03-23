Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

