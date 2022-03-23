Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 221.1% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.