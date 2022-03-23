Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Shares of BMY opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

