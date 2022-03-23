The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $329.73 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.94 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.94. The stock has a market cap of $344.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

