Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,251,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,122,382 shares of company stock valued at $292,845,365 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.63 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

