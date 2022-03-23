Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 414 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $275.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $234.70 and a one year high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

