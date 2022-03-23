Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 513 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.40. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen decreased their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.