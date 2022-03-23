BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,786.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. BitCore has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $95,786.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,339.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.24 or 0.07001083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.33 or 0.00284207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.00864749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00112512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014215 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00457553 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00417768 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

