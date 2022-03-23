AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $11.77 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.