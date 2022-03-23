Fractal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $70,117.00 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $986,673.88 and $70,117.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

