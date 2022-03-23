AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.81. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

