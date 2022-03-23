AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $16.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $16,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.81. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83.
About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.