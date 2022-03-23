Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,863,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

ESGV opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.36.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.