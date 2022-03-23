Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAUGet Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGAU opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -7.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

