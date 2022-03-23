Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings of $6.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 196.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.45.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

