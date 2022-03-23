ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGS. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.42%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 16.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

