Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,936,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $207.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $179.46 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

