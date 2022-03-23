ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS.

ORIC stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $187.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.32.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 211,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,033.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 133,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 500.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 64,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.