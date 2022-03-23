Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $315.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $222.84 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

