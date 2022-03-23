Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Shares of GNTY opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $438.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

