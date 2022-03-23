Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Trading Down 21.9%

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 21.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi from 5.60 to 6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

