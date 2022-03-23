Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 2.4%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF – Get Rating) was down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52.
About Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Afterpay (AFTPF)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.