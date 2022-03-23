Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.66 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $76.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $370.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.00 million to $373.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $414.78 million, with estimates ranging from $406.24 million to $423.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TRHC. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 8.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

