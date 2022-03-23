Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.75. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

Shares of NKE opened at $133.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

