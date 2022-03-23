VerusCoin (VRSC) Achieves Market Cap of $85.44 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.44 million and approximately $136,301.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.72 or 0.06978606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.80 or 0.99879641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00044519 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,445,401 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

