Celer Network (CELR) Reaches Market Cap of $302.28 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $302.28 million and $59.93 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,781,854,190 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

