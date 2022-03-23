Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSDF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

